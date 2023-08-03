Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) PT Raised to $187.00 at Bank of America

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $160.00 to $187.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.50.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

TT stock traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $203.77. The company had a trading volume of 420,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,577. The company has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $139.07 and a 1 year high of $208.66.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at $737,681.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Majocha sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $427,804.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,524,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,192,677. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

