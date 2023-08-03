Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.05.

Get Traeger alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on COOK

Traeger Price Performance

NYSE COOK traded up $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $6.01. 11,604,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,651. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $744.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Traeger has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $153.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.53 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Traeger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caz Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $361,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 556.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Traeger during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.47% of the company’s stock.

Traeger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Traeger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traeger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.