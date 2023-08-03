Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.52-$1.52 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 billion-$304.00 billion.

TM stock traded up $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,392. Toyota Motor has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $175.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.21 and its 200-day moving average is $145.93.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.24. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $73.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.77 billion. Analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 16.73 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 19.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 27.4% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 14,069.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

