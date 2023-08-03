TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $289.48

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $289.48 and last traded at $281.61, with a volume of 139685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $273.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.75.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.15.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. Analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.97, for a total transaction of $212,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,065,810.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 6,223 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,325,499.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,876 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TopBuild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in TopBuild by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in TopBuild by 9.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.