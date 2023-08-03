Toncoin Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $4.06 billion and $25.25 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00004076 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.19145538 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $24,657,090.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

