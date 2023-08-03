Thunder Brawl (THB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $89,842.97

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 3rd. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market cap of $106,894.40 and $89,842.97 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl was first traded on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00057554 USD and is down -12.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $86,963.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

