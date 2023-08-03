Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 20,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,629. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $15.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 29.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 34,801 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 57,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000.

About Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

