THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Sets New 52-Week High at $115.61

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $115.61 and last traded at $115.27, with a volume of 57527 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.49.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.65 and its 200-day moving average is $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.85.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.17. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.32 EPS. THOR Industries’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after acquiring an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,651,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,264,000 after purchasing an additional 720,584 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,211,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,122,000 after acquiring an additional 108,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in THOR Industries by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,372,000 after buying an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

