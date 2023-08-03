Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to $145.00 at Scotiabank

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 51job reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $184.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.62.

Shares of NYSE:TRI traded down $5.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.78. The company had a trading volume of 346,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $138.85.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Capital International CORP. purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $2,209,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $7,254,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 31.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Tobam grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.9% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 33,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 540,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,096,000 after purchasing an additional 8,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.04% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

