Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$175.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRI shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$184.00 to C$194.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRI

Thomson Reuters Stock Performance

TSE:TRI traded down C$7.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$175.01. The company had a trading volume of 221,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,199. The firm has a market cap of C$79.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$172.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.66. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$136.02 and a 52 week high of C$185.12.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.4716011 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 85.49%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.