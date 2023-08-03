Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,601,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,677,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,208,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,730,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,459,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,391,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 720,823 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO traded down $3.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $550.03. The stock had a trading volume of 159,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,683. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $609.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $548.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.50.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,912 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

