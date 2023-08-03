Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $633.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE TMO opened at $553.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.20 and a 200 day moving average of $548.89. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $475.77 and a 1 year high of $609.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $14,062,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 50,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,055,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 149,900.0% during the fourth quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

