The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.66

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 69.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $3.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.1%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Trading Down 18.9 %

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $13.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,598,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.02. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $88.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scotts Miracle-Gro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

