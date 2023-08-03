The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Cut by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $735,469,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 122,771.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,540,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,916 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,535,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,685,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045,055 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after acquiring an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $134.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.31 and a one year high of $176.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PNC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

