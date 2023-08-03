The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) EVP Kevin Moffitt Sells 2,525 Shares

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 2,525 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $126,275.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,175.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Moffitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Kevin Moffitt sold 1,827 shares of ODP stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $91,404.81.

ODP Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.93. 201,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,736. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $53.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 2.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth $42,000. Berylson Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ODP by 875.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 2,326.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in ODP by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

