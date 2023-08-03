The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) CEO Sells $1,038,407.64 in Stock

The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 20,764 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $1,038,407.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,382 shares in the company, valued at $44,928,083.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ODP Price Performance

NASDAQ:ODP traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 201,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.82. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $53.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.10.

Get ODP alerts:

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.44. ODP had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ODP in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ODP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ODP

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ODP in the second quarter worth about $4,495,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ODP by 0.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,910,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $89,462,000 after buying an additional 13,040 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 3.2% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 19,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of ODP during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ODP

(Get Free Report)

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.