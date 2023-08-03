The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.
MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macerich by 312.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
