The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $11.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

MAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Macerich

Macerich Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE MAC opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.17. Macerich has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Macerich by 10,681.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Macerich in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Macerich by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Macerich by 312.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.