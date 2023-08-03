The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Hershey alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total transaction of $3,402,141.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $233.19 on Thursday. Hershey has a 52-week low of $211.49 and a 52-week high of $276.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $248.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hershey will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.