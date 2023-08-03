The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Issues Earnings Results

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91), Briefing.com reports. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of THG traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.82. 130,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -3,787.57, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $108.71 and a 52 week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -10,796.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on THG shares. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hanover Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

