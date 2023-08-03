The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD) Short Interest Update

The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 96,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of GFGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,926. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Growth for Good Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.76.

Get Growth for Good Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Growth for Good Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the second quarter worth $16,499,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,069,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 105.7% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 203,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 104,500 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Growth for Good Acquisition by 160.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,471,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 1,522,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,465,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Growth for Good Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.