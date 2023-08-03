The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gorman-Rupp Price Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.88 on Thursday, hitting $33.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,294. The company has a market capitalization of $866.37 million, a P/E ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 0.85. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $33.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

