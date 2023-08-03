The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GAP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in GAP by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 43,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in shares of GAP by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 56,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAP stock opened at $10.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GAP has a 1 year low of $7.22 and a 1 year high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.17. GAP had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GAP will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently -374.98%.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

