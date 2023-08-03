The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Eastern Stock Performance

NASDAQ EML traded up $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $19.10. 5,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,402. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Eastern has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $24.35. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.06.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastern

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Charles W. Henry purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $33,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eastern by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eastern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eastern by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 469.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eastern by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eastern in a research report on Saturday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.

