The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 591,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,794,000 after buying an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.33. 27,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,813. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
