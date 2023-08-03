The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Update

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 30th total of 591,200 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Descartes Systems Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,004,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,732,000 after acquiring an additional 88,518 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after buying an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,061,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,794,000 after buying an additional 81,577 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.33. 27,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,813. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.02. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $61.26 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.70 and its 200 day moving average is $77.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

