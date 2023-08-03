The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $11.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.30. 400,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.55. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

