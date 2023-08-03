The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $189.56 billion. The Cigna Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.70- EPS.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE CI traded down $13.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $286.40. The company had a trading volume of 890,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,286. The company’s fifty day moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day moving average is $275.55. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

CI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $333.00.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total transaction of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 1,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

