The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Short Interest Update

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the June 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Chefs’ Warehouse

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $1,981,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $363,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 15.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter worth $552,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of CHEF stock traded down $4.78 on Wednesday, reaching $31.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.87.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, including artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

