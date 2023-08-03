The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews Sells 6,669 Shares

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CG traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,314,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,212. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CG. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

