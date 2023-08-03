The Brighton Pier Group (LON:PIER) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Shares of The Brighton Pier Group PLC (LON:PIER – Get Free Report) were down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.11 ($0.58) and last traded at GBX 47.40 ($0.61). Approximately 6,327 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 16,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49 ($0.63).

The Brighton Pier Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.80. The stock has a market cap of £17.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 59.64.

About The Brighton Pier Group

The Brighton Pier Group PLC operates leisure and entertainment assets in the United Kingdom. The company owns and operates Brighton Palace Pier that offers a range of attractions, including two arcades and eighteen funfair rides, as well as various on-site hospitality and catering facilities, as well as leisure centers.

