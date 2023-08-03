The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,705 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $237.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.64.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,897,125. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.74.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

