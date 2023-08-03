The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Position Boosted by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,928,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $803,892,000 after acquiring an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Allstate by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Allstate by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 11.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,822,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $312,800,000 after purchasing an additional 288,209 shares during the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.97. The stock had a trading volume of 170,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,103. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $142.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.08.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

