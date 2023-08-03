TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TGTX. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.33.

TGTX stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,545,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $35.67.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.08). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 282.55% and a negative net margin of 730.34%. The firm had revenue of $16.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2606.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $1,966,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 73,647 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $1,966,374.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 654,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,484,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sagar Lonial sold 34,854 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $814,537.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 93,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

