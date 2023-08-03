TFI International (TSE:TFI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.
TFI International Price Performance
