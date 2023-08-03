TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank downgraded TFI International from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $153.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Price Performance

Shares of TFII stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.43. The stock had a trading volume of 223,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,028. TFI International has a 12-month low of $85.86 and a 12-month high of $132.77. The company has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. TFI International’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.