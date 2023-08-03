TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.83.
TFI International Trading Down 0.2 %
TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
TFI International Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.44%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFII. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth $380,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
