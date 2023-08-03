TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TFII. Scotiabank downgraded TFI International from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares downgraded TFI International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on TFI International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.83.

Get TFI International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFII

TFI International Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TFII traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.89. The stock had a trading volume of 55,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International has a 1-year low of $85.86 and a 1-year high of $132.77.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter worth $700,000. 61.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.