Texas Pacific Land Co. (TPL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $3.25 on September 15th

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Texas Pacific Land has raised its dividend payment by an average of 90.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Texas Pacific Land has a dividend payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $62.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $13.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 10.5 %

TPL stock traded up $153.67 on Thursday, reaching $1,618.97. 39,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,941. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,377.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,595.38. Texas Pacific Land has a twelve month low of $1,266.21 and a twelve month high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The business had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 46.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,378.00 to $1,371.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Pacific Land

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

