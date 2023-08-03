Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Acquired by McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.32.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $172.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,734,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,271. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $145.97 and a 12 month high of $188.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.77 and a 200 day moving average of $175.04. The company has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 40.84%. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

