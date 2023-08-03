Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $80.00 at KeyCorp

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

NYSE TEX opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Terex has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Terex will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $597,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,119,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after purchasing an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Terex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Terex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,932,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terex by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

