Terex (NYSE:TEX) PT Raised to $74.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

NYSE TEX opened at $63.74 on Thursday. Terex has a 52 week low of $28.82 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.40.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 37.92%. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Terex will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Terex news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 9,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $597,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,119,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 23,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

