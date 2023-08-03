Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. Tenaris had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Tenaris Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of TS stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.87. 4,890,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,617. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.80 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Further Reading

