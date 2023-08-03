Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 429.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,133.3% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $152.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.31. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.29.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.48. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 813.81%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

