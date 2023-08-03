Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 289 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 289 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $90.97.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total transaction of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

