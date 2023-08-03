Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 325.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 12,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.39. The company has a market cap of $369.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,315,668.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.