Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $46,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 54,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,033,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 219,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 631,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $98.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $101.04.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

