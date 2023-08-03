Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $75.80 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $78.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

