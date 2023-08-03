TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 55.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in TELUS were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in TELUS by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.23. The company had a trading volume of 424,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,733. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. CIBC reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on TELUS from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

