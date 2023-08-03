TD Securities Trims GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Target Price to C$58.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$53.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

