TD Securities Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TOU. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$75.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.20.

Tourmaline Oil stock traded up C$1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$69.43. 1,979,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,744,231. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$62.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.61. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of C$52.34 and a 12 month high of C$84.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.32 by C($1.59). Tourmaline Oil had a net margin of 60.33% and a return on equity of 32.92%. The company had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 5.2501931 earnings per share for the current year.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

