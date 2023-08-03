TD Securities Increases Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$55.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cameco from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up C$0.98 on Thursday, hitting C$45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.80, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 7.74. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$28.60 and a 1 year high of C$46.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

